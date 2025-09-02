Family picture after a Karuk War Dance during the World Renewal Ceremony at Inaam Pickyavish to pray for luck and peace. (Photo courtesy of Beau Goodwin)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9289339
|VIRIN:
|230608-O-D0276-7411
|Resolution:
|1440x1791
|Size:
|338.51 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Meaning of Fire [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.