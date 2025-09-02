The Meaning of Fire

“I demonstrated how to peel a straight hazel stick. Hazel is a shrub used for baby baskets and storage baskets. It needs fire so when it regrows, it will be strong, straight and bug free.” (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)
