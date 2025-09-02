Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar Special Reaction Team room clearing and grappling during SRT tryouts [Image 7 of 9]

    MCAS Miramar Special Reaction Team room clearing and grappling during SRT tryouts

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elliot Strong, right, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal's Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, grapples with Sgt. Gabino Soto, a military police officer with the Special Reaction Team, PMO, H&HS, during SRT tryouts on MCAS Miramar, Aug. 25, 2025. The members of SRT are military police officers with advanced training responsible for responding to emergencies such as active shooter and hostage situations. During this portion of SRT tryouts, Marines conducted physical events before practical introduction and demonstration of close quarters battle and proper room clearing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 18:12
    Photo ID: 9289293
    VIRIN: 250826-M-HL316-1182
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 23.28 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
