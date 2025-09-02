MCAS Miramar Special Reaction Team room clearing and grappling during SRT tryouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elliot Strong, right, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal's Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, clears a building using a rubber rifle with Sgt. Gabino Soto, a military police officer with the Special Reaction Team, PMO, H&HS, during SRT tryouts on MCAS Miramar, Aug. 25, 2025. The members of SRT are military police officers with advanced training responsible for responding to emergencies such as active shooter and hostage situations. During this portion of SRT tryouts, Marines conducted physical events before practical introduction and demonstration of close quarters battle and proper room clearing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)