The flame front simulator being tested at Vandenburg Space Force Base May 9, 2023. The flame front simulator is used by the Forest Service to simulate wildfire and test firefighting equipment. The flame front simulator is controlled through a computer which opens and closes fuel lines and ignites the burners in the simulator. Temperatures at the high end can reach over 1800 degrees Fahrenheit. (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)