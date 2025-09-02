Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flame Front Simulator [Image 5 of 9]

    Flame Front Simulator

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    The flame front simulator being tested at Vandenburg Space Force Base May 9, 2023. The flame front simulator is used by the Forest Service to simulate wildfire and test firefighting equipment. The flame front simulator is controlled through a computer which opens and closes fuel lines and ignites the burners in the simulator.  Temperatures at the high end can reach over 1800 degrees Fahrenheit. (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Up to the test: Forest Service turns up the heat for safety

