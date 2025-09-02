Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Crystal Schaefer, commanding officer of the USS Constitution, delivers remarks aboard the ship during its Independence Day underway in Boston Harbor, July 4, 2025. The annual cruise commemorates the nation's birthday and provides the public an opportunity to experience the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat. (U.S. Navy photo by Jared Gannuscio)