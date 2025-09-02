Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding officer of the USS Constitution delivers remarks aboard the ship during its Independence Day underway in Boston Harbor [Image 2 of 2]

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jared Gannuscio 

    Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program

    Cmdr. Crystal Schaefer, commanding officer of the USS Constitution, delivers remarks aboard the ship during its Independence Day underway in Boston Harbor, July 4, 2025. The annual cruise commemorates the nation's birthday and provides the public an opportunity to experience the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat. (U.S. Navy photo by Jared Gannuscio)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:20
    Photo ID: 9288973
    VIRIN: 250704-N-VC794-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    The Maritime Industrial Base Program (MIB) flag flies aboard the USS Constitution
