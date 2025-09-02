Cmdr. Crystal Schaefer, commanding officer of the USS Constitution, delivers remarks aboard the ship during its Independence Day underway in Boston Harbor, July 4, 2025. The annual cruise commemorates the nation's birthday and provides the public an opportunity to experience the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat. (U.S. Navy photo by Jared Gannuscio)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9288973
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-VC794-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding officer of the USS Constitution delivers remarks aboard the ship during its Independence Day underway in Boston Harbor [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jared Gannuscio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.