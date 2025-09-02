The Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program flag flies aboard the USS Constitution for the first time during the ship's Independence Day underway in Boston Harbor, July 4, 2025. The flag represents the program's role in strengthening the Navy's shipbuilding and sustainment efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Jared Gannuscio)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9288968
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-VC794-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Maritime Industrial Base Program (MIB) flag flies aboard the USS Constitution [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jared Gannuscio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.