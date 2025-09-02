The Maritime Industrial Base Program (MIB) flag flies aboard the USS Constitution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program flag flies aboard the USS Constitution for the first time during the ship's Independence Day underway in Boston Harbor, July 4, 2025. The flag represents the program's role in strengthening the Navy's shipbuilding and sustainment efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Jared Gannuscio)