    The Maritime Industrial Base Program (MIB) flag flies aboard the USS Constitution [Image 1 of 2]

    The Maritime Industrial Base Program (MIB) flag flies aboard the USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jared Gannuscio 

    Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program

    The Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program flag flies aboard the USS Constitution for the first time during the ship's Independence Day underway in Boston Harbor, July 4, 2025. The flag represents the program's role in strengthening the Navy's shipbuilding and sustainment efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Jared Gannuscio)

