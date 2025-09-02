Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game [Image 16 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Soldiers and Airmen from across Joint Base Lewis-McChord spent their Labor Day playing and watching an Air Force vs. Army softball game hosted by a local organization at Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, Washington, September 1, 2025. Col. Erin Miller, commander of the 593d Corps Sustainment Command, threw the guest first pitch to kick off the family event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:11
    Photo ID: 9288955
    VIRIN: 250901-A-HL390-1294
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vs. Air Force Softball Game [Image 18 of 18], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game
    Army vs. Air Force Softball Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    Red Tails
    Buffalo Soldiers
    Softball
    Labor Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download