Army vs. Air Force Softball Game

Soldiers and Airmen from across Joint Base Lewis-McChord spent their Labor Day playing and watching an Air Force vs. Army softball game hosted by a local organization at Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, Washington, September 1, 2025. Col. Erin Miller, commander of the 593d Corps Sustainment Command, threw the guest first pitch to kick off the family event.