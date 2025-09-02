USACE takes steps to ensure navigation into the future

A team of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul and Rock Island district employees replace a 90-year-old miter gate at Lock and Dam 6, on the Mississippi River, near Trempealeau, Wisconsin Aug. 26.
The St. Paul District is replacing the gates to ensure the Mississippi River navigation channel continues to provide safe, reliable shipping of commodities.
