USACE takes steps to ensure safe, relaible navigation into the future

Joel Hermann, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Lock and Dam 6 lockmaster, discusses the replacement of a 90-year-old miter gate at the Mississippi River, near Trempealeau, Wisconsin Aug. 26.



The St. Paul District is replacing the gates to ensure the Mississippi River navigation channel continues to provide safe, reliable shipping of commodities.