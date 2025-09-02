Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE takes steps to ensure safe, relaible navigation into the future [Image 3 of 5]

    USACE takes steps to ensure safe, relaible navigation into the future

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Joel Hermann, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Lock and Dam 6 lockmaster, discusses the replacement of a 90-year-old miter gate at the Mississippi River, near Trempealeau, Wisconsin Aug. 26.

    The St. Paul District is replacing the gates to ensure the Mississippi River navigation channel continues to provide safe, reliable shipping of commodities.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 12:20
    Photo ID: 9288653
    VIRIN: 250826-A-LI073-1026
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: WISCONSIN, US
    This work, USACE takes steps to ensure safe, relaible navigation into the future [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi River
    St. Paul District
    miter gates
    Lock and Dam 6

