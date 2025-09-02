Joel Hermann, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Lock and Dam 6 lockmaster, discusses the replacement of a 90-year-old miter gate at the Mississippi River, near Trempealeau, Wisconsin Aug. 26.
The St. Paul District is replacing the gates to ensure the Mississippi River navigation channel continues to provide safe, reliable shipping of commodities.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9288653
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-LI073-1026
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.16 MB
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE takes steps to ensure safe, relaible navigation into the future [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.