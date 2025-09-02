Navy Band E6 Pinnin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250902-N-FD081-1010 WASHINGTON (September 2, 2025) Musicians 1st Class Alissa Suver, Zach Harris, and Grant Futch (L-R) are pinned in a ceremony held at the historic Sail Loft in the Washington Navy Yard. Pinning ceremonies are an important milestone in a sailor's career. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)