Navy Band E6 Pinning

250902-N-FD081-1003 WASHINGTON (September 2, 2025) Musicians 1st Class Alissa Suver, Zach Harris, and Grant Futch are pinned in a ceremony held at the historic Sail Loft in the Washington Navy Yard. Pinning ceremonies are an important milestone in a sailor's career. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)
