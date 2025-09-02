Parris Island Band performs at 2025 Southern Cookout 500

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine musicians with the Parris Island Marine Band perform during NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., Aug. 31, 2025. The Parris Island Marine Band performance during the game is part of an effort to help build community relations between the Marine Corps and its local communities, and honor our 250 year legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)