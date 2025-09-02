Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Band performs at 2025 Southern Cookout 500 [Image 3 of 8]

    Parris Island Band performs at 2025 Southern Cookout 500

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircrafts, with the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina National Guard, conduct a fly-over while U.S. Marine musicians with the Parris Island Marine Band perform during NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., Aug. 31, 2025. The Parris Island Marine Band performance during the game is part of an effort to help build community relations between the Marine Corps and its local communities, and honor our 250 year legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 10:09
    Photo ID: 9288547
    VIRIN: 250831-M-FF476-1108
    Resolution: 2204x1469
    Size: 206.5 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Parris Island Band performs at 2025 Southern Cookout 500 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

