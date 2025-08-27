Shop 31 team members prep a shaft on Norfolk Naval Shipyard's new Machine Tool Research (MTR) Computer Numerical Control (CNC) shaft lathe.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 07:16
|Photo ID:
|9288365
|VIRIN:
|250728-N-XX785-8034
|Resolution:
|5164x3444
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Ribbon Cutting in Celebration of Newest Shaft Lathe Installation [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Ribbon Cutting in Celebration of Newest Shaft Lathe Installation
No keywords found.