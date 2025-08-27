Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Ribbon Cutting in Celebration of Newest Shaft Lathe Installation [Image 1 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Ribbon Cutting in Celebration of Newest Shaft Lathe Installation

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard's new Machine Tool Research (MTR) Computer Numerical Control (CNC) shaft lathe became fully operational June 30 and the Shop 31 team has been hard at work with shaft repairs since its installation.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 07:16
    Photo ID: 9288364
    VIRIN: 250728-N-XX785-9028
    Resolution: 6882x4590
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet
    SIOP

