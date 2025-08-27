Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Director Visits the Vicenza Army Health Clinic [Image 6 of 11]

    DHA Director Visits the Vicenza Army Health Clinic

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Dr. David Smith, the director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and CMSgt Tanya Johnson, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the DHA, visit the Vicenza Army Health Clinic on August 22, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The visit was to ensure the medical readiness of the servicemembers and their families who are stationed on U.S. Army Garrison-Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 05:29
    Photo ID: 9288292
    VIRIN: 250822-A-FG870-1015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Director Visits the Vicenza Army Health Clinic [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

