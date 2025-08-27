DHA Director Visits the Vicenza Army Health Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. David Smith, the director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and CMSgt Tanya Johnson, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the DHA, visit the Vicenza Army Health Clinic on August 22, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The visit was to ensure the medical readiness of the servicemembers and their families who are stationed on U.S. Army Garrison-Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)