    LASSO Loitering Munition Training [Image 5 of 6]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Baskeyfield, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepares to launch a Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordinance (LASSO) loitering munition in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025, as part of exercise Saber Junction. The LASSO program aims to develop technologies to support the U.S. Army’s lethality by increasing satellite maneuverability through continuous dynamic repositioning based on changing conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 05:07
    Photo ID: 9288285
    VIRIN: 250826-A-EF519-9629
    Resolution: 2192x3288
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, LASSO Loitering Munition Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

