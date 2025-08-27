LASSO Loitering Munition Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Baskeyfield (right), assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, operates a Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordinance (LASSO) loitering munition from a laptop in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025, as part of exercise Saber Junction. The LASSO program aims to develop technologies to support the U.S. Army’s lethality by increasing satellite maneuverability through continuous dynamic repositioning based on changing conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)