SGT Song, KATUSA soldier assigned to the S4 section, 403rd AFSB Headquarters, was honored during his end-of-tour award ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SGT Song, Jun Sop, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldier assigned to the S4 section, Brigade Headquarters, was honored during his end-of-tour award ceremony, Aug. 29. In recognition of his exceptional service and dedication, SGT Song was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and a Certificate of Achievement.

