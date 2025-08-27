SGT Song, KATUSA soldier assigned to the S4 section, 403rd AFSB Headquarters, was honored during his end-of-tour award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SGT Song, Jun Sop, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldier assigned to the S4 section, Brigade Headquarters, was honored during his end-of-tour award ceremony, Aug. 29. In recognition of his exceptional service and dedication, SGT Song was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and a Certificate of Achievement.