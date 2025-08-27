SGT Song, Jun Sop, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldier assigned to the S4 section, Brigade Headquarters, was honored during his end-of-tour award ceremony, Aug. 29. In recognition of his exceptional service and dedication, SGT Song was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and a Certificate of Achievement.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 01:40
|Photo ID:
|9288191
|VIRIN:
|250829-O-EW968-3510
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|19.76 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SGT Song, KATUSA soldier assigned to the S4 section, 403rd AFSB Headquarters, was honored during his end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS