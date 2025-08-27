Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand

    PHUKET, THAILAND

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Haley Wilson 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PHUKET, Thailand (Aug. 31, 2025) – Kristopher Duncan, Military Sealift Command medical officer, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands a medical watch during the ship’s arrival to Phuket, Thailand for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 31, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9288176
    VIRIN: 250831-N-JN495-1036
    Resolution: 5080x3387
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PHUKET, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Phuket
    USS Frank Cable
    Thailand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download