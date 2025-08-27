USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Phuket, Thailand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHUKET, Thailand (Aug. 31, 2025) – Kristopher Duncan, Military Sealift Command medical officer, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands a medical watch during the ship’s arrival to Phuket, Thailand for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 31, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)