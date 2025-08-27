Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATGWP Change of Command [Image 10 of 23]

    ATGWP Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Afloat Training Group Western Pacific

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 29, 2025) — Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, commanding officer of ATG Western Pacific (WP), right, poses for a photo after receiving a gift during the ATGWP change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. ATGWP is responsible for ensuring that U.S. Navy ships operating in the Western Pacific are fully trained and ready for any mission. As the Type Commander's (TYCOM) executive agent, ATGWP provides expert training, evaluation, and support to both forward-deployed and visiting ships, contributing directly to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 00:39
    Photo ID: 9288157
    VIRIN: 250829-N-WS494-1054
    Resolution: 4474x2983
    Size: 838.78 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
