YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 29, 2025) — Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, commanding officer of Afloat Training Group (ATG) Western Pacific (WP), speaks during the ATGWP change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. ATGWP is responsible for ensuring that U.S. Navy ships operating in the Western Pacific are fully trained and ready for any mission. As the Type Commander's (TYCOM) executive agent, ATGWP provides expert training, evaluation, and support to both forward-deployed and visiting ships, contributing directly to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)