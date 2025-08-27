Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 25 joint land strike [Image 6 of 8]

    Super Garuda Shield 25 joint land strike

    INDONESIA

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter assigned to the 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, flies into a firing position at the joint land strike exercise with the U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces, and Australian Defence Forces during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Sept. 01, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 22:15
    Photo ID: 9288105
    VIRIN: 250901-M-FO238-1121
    Resolution: 5567x3131
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: ID
    This work, Super Garuda Shield 25 joint land strike [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    Indonesia
    Partnership
    SuperGarudaShield25

