Super Garuda Shield 25 joint land strike

U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters assigned to the 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, fly into a firing position at the joint land strike exercise with the U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces, and Australian Defence Forces during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Sept. 01, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 22:15
|Photo ID:
|9288101
|VIRIN:
|250901-M-FO238-1082
|Resolution:
|6986x3930
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|ID
