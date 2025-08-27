250901-N-WJ234-1078 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 1, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) 3rd Class Aria Mumford, from Mesa, Arizona, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), paints a space, Sept. 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.