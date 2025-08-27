Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250901-N-WJ234-1062 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 1, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) Airman Miguel Contreras, from Gilroy, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), paints a space, Sept. 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 20:39
    Photo ID: 9288049
    VIRIN: 250901-N-WJ234-1062
    Resolution: 4855x3237
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation, by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Preservation
    USS America
    Painting
    U.S. Navy

