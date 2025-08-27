Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Maj. Robert Short, 112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard, visits a battalion Soldier [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sgt. Maj. Robert Short, 112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard, visits a battalion Soldier

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier, Sgt. Maj. Robert Short, right, with the 112th Military Police Battalion senior leadership, Mississippi National Guard, visits with a battalion Soldier while on patrol at the Eastern Market Metro in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9287748
    VIRIN: 250830-Z-GQ603-3243
    Resolution: 6170x4432
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Robert Short, 112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard, visits a battalion Soldier [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard
    112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard
    112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard, heads to visit battalion Soldiers
    112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard, visit battalion Soldiers
    Sgt. Maj. Robert Short, 112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard, visits a battalion Soldier
    112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, Mississippi National Guard
    Soldiers with the 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard at Union Station
    112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard, visit battalion Soldiers at Union Station

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download