112th Military Police Battalion Senior Leadership, MS National Guard, visit battalion Soldiers

A U.S. Soldier with the 112th Military Police Battalion senior leadership, Cpt. Kendriqua Cary, left, Mississippi National Guard, visits with battalion Soldiers while on patrol at the Eastern Market Metro in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)