    Super Garuda Shield 25 HIMARS live-fire rehearsal [Image 9 of 9]

    Super Garuda Shield 25 HIMARS live-fire rehearsal

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Army Soldiers operate a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at a live-fire rehearsal during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 05:15
    Photo ID: 9287636
    VIRIN: 250831-M-GA002-1248
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: BATURAJA, ID
    This work, Super Garuda Shield 25 HIMARS live-fire rehearsal [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PacificMarines
    JointForce
    INDOPACOM
    SuperGarudaShield
    SuperGarudaShield25
    SGS25

