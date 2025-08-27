Super Garuda Shield 25 HIMARS live-fire rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers operate a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at a live-fire rehearsal during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)