Super Garuda Shield 25 HIMARS live-fire rehearsal

U.S. Army Capt. Benito Rodriguez, an Alpha Battery commander with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, speaks to Indonesian National Armed Forces service members at a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire rehearsal during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. Rodriguez is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)