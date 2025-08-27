Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute their "double inspection" sequence during a performance at the College Football Aflac Kickoff show during Marine Week Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga., Aug. 31, 2025. The year 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, a milestone that highlights the legacy, transformation and enduring spirit of the Corps since 1775. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will commemorate this anniversary by honoring the service and sacrifice of those who served before them and by remaining faithful to the motto Semper Fidelis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)