    Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025 [Image 12 of 13]

    Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute their "double inspection" sequence during a performance at the College Football Aflac Kickoff show during Marine Week Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga., Aug. 31, 2025. The year 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, a milestone that highlights the legacy, transformation and enduring spirit of the Corps since 1775. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will commemorate this anniversary by honoring the service and sacrifice of those who served before them and by remaining faithful to the motto Semper Fidelis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 19:43
    Photo ID: 9287344
    VIRIN: 250831-M-IW482-1322
    Resolution: 5877x3918
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    Marines250
    Marine Week Atlanta

