Drone Capabilities, Saber Junction 25

A Dutch soldier assigned to the 17th Light Armored BN conduct drone readiness training during Saber Junction 25 at the Grafenwöhr Training Area, Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, August. 30, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S., Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Leonard Beckett)