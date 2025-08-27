Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone Training, Saber Junction 25 [Image 1 of 5]

    Drone Training, Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Leonard Beckett 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A Dutch soldier assigned to the 17th Light Armored BN conduct drone readiness training during Saber Junction 25 at the Grafenwöhr Training Area, Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, August. 30, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S., Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Leonard Beckett)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 11:16
    Photo ID: 9286367
    VIRIN: 250825-A-HV404-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Drone Training, Saber Junction 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Leonard Beckett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

