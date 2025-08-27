Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, boards a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to travel back from Yorktown, Va., June 12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 22:15
|Photo ID:
|9286188
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-ZV876-1001
|Resolution:
|2885x1662
|Size:
|911.27 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
This work, SECARMY Visits Yorktown [Image 2 of 2], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.