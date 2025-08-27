Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECARMY Visits Yorktown [Image 2 of 2]

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, boards a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to travel back from Yorktown, Va., June 12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 22:15
    Photo ID: 9286188
    VIRIN: 250612-A-ZV876-1001
    Resolution: 2885x1662
    Size: 911.27 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, SECARMY Visits Yorktown [Image 2 of 2], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Soldiers
    Yorktown
    SECARMY
    US Army

