Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 08.29.2025 22:15 Photo ID: 9286187 VIRIN: 250612-A-ZV876-1002 Resolution: 3003x2160 Size: 2.64 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SECARMY Visits Yorktown [Image 2 of 2], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.