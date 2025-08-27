SECARMY Visits 1/75 Rangers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, visits U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga., August 26, 2025. Secretary Driscoll met with the Rangers to see firsthand how some of the Army’s most elite Soldiers are leveraging cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of the fight. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)