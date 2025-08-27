Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECARMY Visits 1/75 Rangers [Image 15 of 22]

    SECARMY Visits 1/75 Rangers

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, demonstrate tactics for Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga., August 26, 2025. Secretary Driscoll met with the Rangers to see firsthand how some of the Army’s most elite Soldiers are leveraging cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of the fight. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 21:51
    Photo ID: 9286172
    VIRIN: 250826-A-ZV876-1022
    Resolution: 2127x1738
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    Rangers
    SECARMY
    1/75
    Army

