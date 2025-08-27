USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Search and Rescue Exercise in Sasebo, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250828-N-FC892-1507 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 28, 2025) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Edmin Ruanocalderon, left, from Riverside, California and Aviation Electronics Electrician 2nd Class Clark Gomes, right, from Thousand Oaks, California, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), practice search and rescue (SAR) techniques while conducting a SAR exercise in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 28. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)