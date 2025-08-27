Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Search and Rescue Exercise in Sasebo, Japan [Image 12 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Search and Rescue Exercise in Sasebo, Japan

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250828-N-FC892-1633 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 28, 2025) Aviation Electronics Electrician 2nd Class Clark Gomes, center-back, from Thousand Oaks, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), practices search and rescue (SAR) techniques with Electronics Technician 3rd Class Philip Ngo, center-front, from Houston, also assigned to America, while conducting a SAR exercise in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 28. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 20:02
    Photo ID: 9286098
    VIRIN: 250828-N-FC892-1633
    Resolution: 4246x2831
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Small Boat Ops
    USS America (LHA 6)
    SAREX

