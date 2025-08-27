State Partnership Program Honduran and Dominican Republic armed forces leadership visit the 156th Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Omar Rosario, the Bilateral Affairs Officer of the Security Cooperation in Honduras, presents a memento to U.S. Air Force Col. Carlos Borges, the director of staff, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during a State Partnership Program meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 26, 2025. The meeting aimed to strengthen the non-commissioned officer corps in the Dominican Republic and Honduran armed forces by exchanging best practices in leadership development and solidifying partnerships, to advance the ongoing implementation of the NCO corps in both partner nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)