State Partnership Program Honduran and Dominican Republic armed forces leadership visit the 156th Wing

Leadership with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, the Dominican Republic and Honduran armed forces, participate in a State Partnership Program meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 26, 2025. The meeting aimed to strengthen the non-commissioned officer corps in the Dominican Republic and Honduran armed forces by exchanging best practices in leadership development and solidifying partnerships, to advance the ongoing implementation of the NCO corps in both partner nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)