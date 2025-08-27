Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Partnership Program Honduran and Dominican Republic armed forces leadership visit the 156th Wing [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    State Partnership Program Honduran and Dominican Republic armed forces leadership visit the 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    Leadership with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, the Dominican Republic and Honduran armed forces, participate in a State Partnership Program meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 26, 2025. The meeting aimed to strengthen the non-commissioned officer corps in the Dominican Republic and Honduran armed forces by exchanging best practices in leadership development and solidifying partnerships, to advance the ongoing implementation of the NCO corps in both partner nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9285590
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-AP021-1004
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 12.45 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Program Honduran and Dominican Republic armed forces leadership visit the 156th Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    State Partnership Program Honduran and Dominican Republic armed forces leadership visit the 156th Wing
    State Partnership Program Honduran and Dominican Republic armed forces leadership visit the 156th Wing
    State Partnership Program Honduran and Dominican Republic armed forces leadership visit the 156th Wing
    State Partnership Program Honduran and Dominican Republic armed forces leadership visit the 156th Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download