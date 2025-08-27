Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard Marks 20 Years Since Hurricane Katrina Relief Efforts [Image 2 of 2]

    Arkansas National Guard Marks 20 Years Since Hurricane Katrina Relief Efforts

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Hunter, 189th Airlift Wing command chief master sergeant, was a senior airman when he deployed to Louisiana. He told an audience assembled Aug. 27, 2025, at the Arkansas National Guard Museum that his service in a domestic operations role in support of Hurricane Katrina 20 years ago is what caused him to continue to reenlist time and time again to continue to serve his state and nation.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 12:40
    Photo ID: 9285570
    VIRIN: 250827-Z-PG977-1010
    Resolution: 4438x2959
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Marks 20 Years Since Hurricane Katrina Relief Efforts [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arkansas National Guard marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina relief efforts

