Arkansas National Guard marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina relief efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Hunter, 189th Airlift Wing command chief master sergeant, was a senior airman when he deployed to Louisiana. He told an audience assembled Aug. 27, 2025, at the Arkansas National Guard Museum that his service in a domestic operations role in support of Hurricane Katrina 20 years ago is what caused him to continue to reenlist time and time again to continue to serve his state and nation.