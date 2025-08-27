Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Army medics undergo rigorous field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 17 of 18]

    Future Army medics undergo rigorous field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Soldiers from all components – U.S. Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve – participate in a rigorous field training exercise leading up to the culminating event at the end of their 68W (Combat Medic) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Medical Battalion Training Site Aug. 29. The 57-day course, conducted by cadre from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 4th Battalion, 166th Regiment-Regional Training Institute, prepares Soldiers from other MOSs to become 68Ws, and exercises such as this tests all the skills they’ve learned throughout the course, certifying them as Combat Medics. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    68W
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Medical Battalion Training Site
    166th RTI
    Pennsylvania National Guard

