Future Army medics undergo rigorous field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap

Soldiers from all components – U.S. Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve – participate in a rigorous field training exercise leading up to the culminating event at the end of their 68W (Combat Medic) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Medical Battalion Training Site Aug. 29. The 57-day course, conducted by cadre from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 4th Battalion, 166th Regiment-Regional Training Institute, prepares Soldiers from other MOSs to become 68Ws, and exercises such as this tests all the skills they’ve learned throughout the course, certifying them as Combat Medics. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)